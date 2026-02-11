From App to Aisle: IRCTC's e-Pantry Makes Train Meals Easier
When booking tickets online, IRCTC will offer the option to pre-book food through the e-Pantry. This facility is available only to passengers with confirmed or RAC seats.
e-Pantry on the train
For the convenience of train passengers, IRCTC has launched an e-Pantry service. Through this service, passengers can pre-book their food orders before their journey and have them delivered to their berths after the journey begins. IRCTC has currently introduced this service on 25 trains. This service is only available on trains where food is not included in the ticket fare. Also, this service will be very useful for passengers on trains where an onboard pantry is not available.
Food will be delivered to your seat
According to an India Today report, when booking tickets online on IRCTC, the option to book food through the e-Pantry will be available. This service is only for passengers with confirmed or RAC seats. Passengers can pre-order standard meals and Rail Neer either while booking their tickets or later. After placing your order, passengers will receive a confirmation message and a Meal Verification Code (MVC) via SMS or email. Once you provide the MVC to the vendor during your journey, your food and water will be delivered to your seat.
Service started on these 25 trains
With this facility, passengers can also get a refund. If the food they ordered is not available, they can apply for a refund. This service was first launched as a pilot project on the Vivek Express (Train No. 22503/04).
The Vivek Express is the longest-distance train in the Indian Railways network. Now, IRCTC has extended this e-Pantry facility to trains like Swatantrata Senani Express, Swarna Jayanti Express, Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express, Mangaladweep Express, Kalinga Utkal Express, Pushpak Express, Paschim Express, Netravati Express, Grand Trunk Express, Poorva Express, Lichchavi Express, Azad Hind Express, Malwa Express, Ahmedabad-Barauni Express, and Purushottam Express.
