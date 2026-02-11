With this facility, passengers can also get a refund. If the food they ordered is not available, they can apply for a refund. This service was first launched as a pilot project on the Vivek Express (Train No. 22503/04).

The Vivek Express is the longest-distance train in the Indian Railways network. Now, IRCTC has extended this e-Pantry facility to trains like Swatantrata Senani Express, Swarna Jayanti Express, Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express, Mangaladweep Express, Kalinga Utkal Express, Pushpak Express, Paschim Express, Netravati Express, Grand Trunk Express, Poorva Express, Lichchavi Express, Azad Hind Express, Malwa Express, Ahmedabad-Barauni Express, and Purushottam Express.