BJP MP Sambit Patra slammed Rahul Gandhi, calling him the 'architect' of the Youth Congress's 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit. Patra claimed Gandhi's own remarks proved he orchestrated the protest to defame and demean India.

'Rahul laughed like a traitor'

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sambit Patra took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's "Kar diya kaam Youth Congress walon ne (Youth Congress members did the job)" remark. The BJP leader said that Gandhi's remarks at the OBC Congress Women's National Wing Convention proved him to be the architect of the protest. He said, "When the AI Summit was held at the Bharat Mandapam, where representatives from several nations came, Indian innovators held seminars. There was a wave saying, India is a shining star in the world of AI. However, Youth Congress leaders held a demonstration, and the BJP called it a topless, brainless and shameless protest. This was not a coincidence, but an experiment. Even then, we said that Rahul Gandhi was the architect behind it." "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi himself accepted it and laughed like a traitor. The country could read the Mir Jafar smile on Rahul Gandhi's face when he proclaimed that we finished the AI summit. It was proved yesterday that Rahul Gandhi was the architect, the designer and the one in the driving seat of demeaning and defaming India. This came out of Soros' garage and reached Rahul Gandhi's residence," he added.

AI Summit Protest Row

This comes after Rahul Gandhi on Monday backed the Youth Congress protest at the OBC Congress Women's National Wing Convention. A political row erupted after Youth Congress workers held a "shirtless" protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last month.

Court Reserves Order on Bail Pleas

In a recent development in the case, the Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the bail pleas of three Indian Youth Congress workers, namely Divyansh Girdhar, Bhudev Sharma and Kuber Meena, who are currently in judicial custody in connection with the AI Summit protest case. (ANI)