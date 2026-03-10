The Centre is ensuring adequate LPG cylinder supplies amid geopolitical disruptions, invoking the Essential Commodities Act. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora urged against hoarding as the petroleum ministry boosts production for domestic use.

The Central government is taking steps to ensure that there are "adequate supplies" of LPG cylinders, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said on Tuesday, and urged people against getting involved in hoarding.

Govt Invokes Essential Commodities Act

Government of India invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to regulate the availability, supply and equitable distribution of petroleum and petroleum products and natural gas This decision followed recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, while speaking to ANI, said," The Govt of India, in partnership with the state governments, is doing whatever it can to ensure that there is minimal disruption of supplies of LPG to public eateries and homes. The govt is ensuring there are adequate supplies. I urge people not to indulge in hoarding."

Ministry Boosts LPG Production for Domestic Use

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to the West Asia crisis.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on the supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

Measures to Prevent Hoarding

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. (ANI)