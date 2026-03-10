Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge blamed the 'clueless' Centre for the natural gas shortage, while Dy CM DK Shivakumar lashed out at BJP MPs for their silence on the recent Rs 60 LPG price hike on International Women's Day.

Kharge Blames 'Clueless' Centre

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday blamed the Central government for the current shortage of natural gas, saying the Centre is "clueless" about any incoming crisis as it should have been aware of possible disruptions in the supply chain through the West Asia region.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister Hardeep Puri, Kharge further criticised the conflicting statements given about the supply of such essential commodities. "This is out because of one vishwaguru. Mr. Puri said we can hold for 60 days, When war started they said 25 days stock only. When is the act evoked? In the crises ? Have we elected them to make only reels? You say trump is your good friend. What is this now?" Kharge said. "The govt of India is clueless. How were they not aware of the situation?" he added.

Shivakumar Slams BJP MPs Over LPG Price Hike

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also lashed out at the BJP MPs for not raising their voice against price hike of LPG cylinders. "The Centre has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 60 on the International Women's Day. Why aren't BJP MPs talking about this? They are eager to raise all kinds of weird issues, let them talk on this too," he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

When asked about LPG price hike, he said, "Why is the Centre scared of allowing a debate on LPG price hike in the Parliament? The lapse on the part of the Centre is clearly visible. The India bloc members are protesting as the Centre is not allowing a discussion in the Parliament."

Centre Invokes Essential Commodities Act

Earlier, the Central Government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool.

According to the order, the supply of natural gas to the certain sectors shall be treated as priority allocation and shall be maintained subject to operational availability to hundred per cent. of their average past six-month average gas consumption. These sectors include: Domestic Piped Natural Gas supply; Compressed Natural Gas for transport; LPG production including LPG shrinkage requirements; Pipeline compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements. (ANI)