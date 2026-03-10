Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan slammed Opposition MPs for sloganeering in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, which was accepted, leading to debates over procedure and the Deputy Speaker's post.

Minister Slams Opposition Sloganeering

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for sloganeering in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour. As Chouhan answered queries on the Centre's schemes for farmers, the Opposition MPs continued sloganeering against the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc MPs protested against the alleged "vote chori." Hitting out at the Opposition, Shivraj Chouhan said, "There are several matters that concern farmers. The farmers and the nation want to listen, but they (opposition) does not want the nation to listen. Shame on such politics by the Opposition."

Answering a question on Oil Seed Mission and agriculture assistance in Jharkhand, He said, "For fruits and vegetable production, we have introduced the MIDH scheme, and the Jharkhand government is also getting support for horticulture. We also provide assistance for poly house, greenhouse and irrigation."

No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed has moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who is in the Chair, granted the leave, i.e. permission to the Congress MP. Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

Debate Over Deputy Speaker Post Erupts

Ahead of the voting on the resolution, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi sparked a debate on the appointment of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP KC Venugopal said the government has not appointed the Deputy Speaker for the last several years, created constitutional vacuum. Questioning Jagdambika Pal's authority, he said, "You were appointed by the Speaker of Lok Sabha." He added that the House should elect a person who will preside over the proceedings during the resolution debate.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey said that the opposition's objections were "baseless." Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju also backed Nishikant Dubey on the matter, saying "there was no need to raise the issue."

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. Congress MP Jawed, reading the resolution, also mentioned that the Speaker falsely alleged that the Opposition women MPs were planning a physical attack on the Prime Minister. (ANI)