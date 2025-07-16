India’s powerful new artillery system can strike targets across the border in under 90 seconds. Here's what makes the ATAGS a battlefield game-changer.

In a leap toward military self-reliance, India has unveiled an indigenous artillery system capable of hitting targets inside Pakistan in mere seconds. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed by the DRDO with key contributions from Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, is now among the most powerful towed artillery systems in the world.

Designed for swift deployment and deadly precision, ATAGS can fire shells up to 48 kilometers, a range that theoretically allows it to strike Lahore from Amritsar, with only 2 km to spare between the two cities.

Often hailed as the next-generation successor to the iconic Bofors gun used during the Kargil War, the ATAGS fires 155 mm/52 caliber shells and operates on a shoot-and-scoot mechanism, making it extremely difficult for enemies to target its location. The gun can reposition in just 85 seconds, firing five shells in a single minute, or 10 in 2.5 minutes.

The system is mounted on a 8x8 high-mobility vehicle capable of reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h. Impressively, it gets battle-ready within 80 seconds of halt, making it one of the fastest in its class to go from rest to rapid-fire mode.

Its ability to perform in extreme conditions, from the deserts of Rajasthan to the snowfields of Siachen has already been tested and proven. And with plans underway to develop GPS-guided, ramjet-powered shells that could stretch its strike range to 80–90 km, ATAGS is poised to redefine India’s artillery warfare strategy.

What adds even more weight to the breakthrough is its cost efficiency. While global artillery systems with comparable firepower are priced at ₹35–40 crore, ATAGS is expected to cost just ₹15 crore. Around 85% of its components are made in India, highlighting the growing strength of indigenous defense manufacturing.

In March 2025, the Indian government sanctioned a ₹6,900 crore deal to procure 307 ATAGS units. The first batch of 18 guns is set for delivery by February 2027. Once deployed, these artillery guns will significantly boost India’s deterrence posture along sensitive borders.