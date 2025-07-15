Image Credit : Getty

India has carried out a significant test of a new hypersonic missile, potentially placing the country alongside global military powers like the United States, Russia, and China. The missile, named Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM), is being developed under the DRDO’s Project Vishnu and represents a major advancement in India’s long-range precision strike capabilities.

The ET-LDHCM can reportedly reach speeds of Mach 8, eight times the speed of sound, or approximately 11,000 km/h, and strike targets up to 1,500 kilometres away. This far exceeds the current reach of the BrahMos missile, which has a maximum speed of Mach 3 and a range of about 450 km. With these capabilities, India enters the hypersonic arms race with a system that blends speed, distance, and stealth.

This test comes amid rising geopolitical tensions. The Israel-Iran conflict, escalating India-Pakistan strain, and growing alignment between Turkey and Pakistan have all contributed to India’s urgency in modernising its missile arsenal. The country has already expanded its defence efforts through upgrades to its BrahMos, Agni-5, and Akash missile systems.