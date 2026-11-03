The Centre will launch a nationwide campaign on Wednesday to bring senior citizens and young people closer through regular activities, shared learning and community support. The initiative, called the Vayo Samman Rashtriya Abhiyan, will be launched by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar in New Delhi.

The campaign will be part of the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the welfare and empowerment of older persons. It aims to build lasting relationships between generations and encourage young people to take an active role in supporting senior citizens.

The ministry said the campaign would promote respect, understanding, companionship and shared responsibility. It will also encourage society to see older people not only as recipients of care, but as individuals with knowledge, experience and skills to share.