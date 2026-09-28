Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, or Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme, for newborn babies in government healthcare facilities. The scheme provides a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring to eligible babies born in government hospitals and primary health centres across the state.

Vijay launched the scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he personally presented gold rings to newborn babies and their mothers. The initiative is one of the key welfare promises made by Vijay ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The state government has allocated Rs 755.83 crore annually for the scheme. It plans to procure 4,41,667 one-gram gold rings for distribution to eligible newborns. The first batch of 1,28,499 rings has already been procured.

What is the Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme?

The name Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram refers to a traditional Tamil custom associated with the maternal uncle presenting gifts to a newborn. Under the government scheme, the state takes on that symbolic role by presenting a gold ring to babies born in government healthcare institutions.

The Tamil Nadu government's stated objectives are to honour motherhood, celebrate childbirth, promote maternal and child health and encourage more families to choose government hospitals and primary health centres for deliveries.

The scheme is applicable retrospectively to eligible babies born from June 22, 2026, which is also Vijay's birthday. The government has said the benefit is meant for babies born alive in government hospitals and primary health centres to eligible mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu.