The BJP organized a massive Democracy Protection March in Thiruvananthapuram to protest against the Congress and CPI(M), accusing them of creating anarchy and undermining India's constitutional institutions through misinformation campaigns.

BJP Holds Democracy Protection March in Thiruvananthapuram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a massive 'Democracy Protection March' in Thiruvananthapuram, mounting a multi-pronged offensive against the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], accusing them of running a "misinformation campaign" and stoking anarchy to undermine constitutional institutions. The march was led by senior BJP leadership, including BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, and senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, drawing large cadres of party workers holding saffron flags and placards.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi and Congress Policies

Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Political Hypocrisy

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of indulging in "fraudulent politics" and double standards on key policy issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. "BJP and NDA workers and the people of Keralam are coming out in response to Rahul Gandhi's fraudulent politics. The same Congress that has welcomed SIR in Kerala is protesting against it in Delhi. This double standard, hypocrisy, and fraudulent politics must be exposed, and the people of Kerala will expose it," Chandrasekhar said. He asserted that "if there is any party in this country that is protecting India, Indian democracy and the Indian Constitution, it is the BJP under the leadership of our leader Narendra Modi Ji."

Shobha Karandlaje on Parliamentary Conduct

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje remarked that leadership cannot be secured by boycotting Parliamentary discussions and creating street disruptions or seeking approval abroad. "Here in Keralam, the Congress and the CPM are fighting against each other on the streets, but they are together in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is not coming to Parliament and is not ready to discuss issues there. Instead, he is creating anarchy on the streets of Delhi. We will not allow him to do that," Karandlaje said. "He is also travelling to other countries and speaking against Indian democracy. He should win the hearts of the people of India. The Prime Minister's chair is not in a foreign country; it is in India. The Prime Minister's chair is not on the streets; it is in the hearts of the people. Rahul Gandhi must win the hearts of Indian voters. Only then can he become Prime Minister," she asserted.

Defense of Constitutional Mechanisms

Echoing similar sentiments, senior leader V Muraleedharan criticised the opposition's bypass of parliamentary processes, highlighting that constitutional mechanisms exist if there is a genuine lack of confidence in the ruling government. "People across the country are rallying behind the call given by the Bharatiya Janata Party to save democracy. The people are defeating Rahul Gandhi's efforts to create anarchy through their participation. In a democratic system, people elect the government, and if there is a loss of confidence in the government, there is a constitutional method to seek its removal. That is why we have provisions for passing a no-confidence motion in Parliament or state legislatures. Instead of following that constitutional route, Rahul Gandhi is trying to create a mock Parliament and demanding that the government step down, which is not being accepted by the people of the country. That is the message these padyatras are conveying to the entire world," he said.

Former Keralam BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said the march was organised to counter the opposition's attempts to trigger lawlessness. "The Congress, CPM and other Opposition parties are running a misinformation campaign. We are out on the streets of Keralam to counter this campaign and protect democracy. The CPM and Congress want to create anarchy and lawlessness in the country and undermine democracy. That is why we have gathered here in Thiruvananthapuram," he said.

BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph warned that power cannot be captured by intimidation. "Through this protest march, the Bharatiya Janata Party is sending a message to the Congress and the entire Opposition that India is a democratic country. If you aspire to occupy the Prime Minister's chair, do so through democratic means. Contest elections, win the people's mandate and then assume power. You cannot assert power through muscle power or violent means...In the coming days, we will organise several such protest rallies and marches across Kerala. Our message to the Congress and the entire Opposition is clear: win power through democratic means, not through violence and anarchy," Joseph told ANI.

Remarking on the ground reception, BJP State Vice President Shone George added, "Look at the crowd and the enthusiasm. This shows the kind of massive rally taking place in Thiruvananthapuram. This is what the people think, and this is what the BJP believes." (ANI)