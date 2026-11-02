The Vande Bharat Sleeper has three accommodation classes, with fares considerably higher than those of existing trains connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai.

A passenger travelling between the two cities will have to pay Rs 2,810 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 3,630 for AC 2 Tier and Rs 4,450 for AC 1 Tier.

Compared with other trains on the route, its AC 3 Tier fare is around 60–96 per cent higher. The difference is approximately 65–78 per cent in AC 2 Tier and 20–30 per cent in AC 1 Tier.

The Coimbatore-Mumbai LTT Express (Train No. 11014), one of the fastest existing services on this route, takes around 21 hours and 55 minutes to complete the journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

Its fares are Rs 1,435 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 2,045 for AC 2 Tier and Rs 3,425 for AC 1 Tier. This means passengers pay significantly less than they would for the new Vande Bharat Sleeper.

The Ajmer Express takes approximately 22 hours to cover a similar distance. Its AC 3 Tier ticket costs Rs 1,510, while AC 2 Tier and AC 1 Tier tickets cost Rs 2,155 and Rs 3,610, respectively.

Even the premium Humsafar Express is cheaper in AC 3 Tier. Its fare is Rs 1,725, compared with Rs 2,810 on the Vande Bharat Sleeper, making the latter nearly 63 per cent more expensive.