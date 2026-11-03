Union Minister Chirag Paswan and other political leaders have condemned AISA president Neha Bora for her controversial comments about Brahmin women and temple priests, labeling the remarks as divisive and against India's cultural heritage.

Political Leaders Criticize AISA President's Remarks

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, BJP Keralam General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph and Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad Mahila President Yamuna Pathak on Tuesday criticised AISA president Neha Bora over her remarks on Brahmin women and temple priests, which have triggered a political row. Reacting to the remarks, Paswan said that while caste- and religion-based discrimination still existed, political leaders should highlight examples that promote social harmony rather than division.

"The way Neha Bora Ji made these remarks, the objectionable manner in which she spoke about Brahmin women, Brahminism and Sanatan Dharma, reflects the same politics of division that has continued since the British era: divide and rule. I acknowledge that even in the 21st century, we still come across instances of discrimination based on caste and religion," he told ANI.

"However, as leaders, it is our responsibility to choose and highlight examples from history that talk about uniting society rather than dividing it. These are also the people who support regime change. Regime change happens in Pakistan, where the military is misused to bring about a change in power," Paswan added. He further said that Congress should introspect if it chooses to project people with such views as its faces. "If Congress chooses to project people with such thinking as its faces, then the party needs to introspect whether it truly envisions a society and a nation where people are encouraged to fight against one another, rather than live in harmony,” Paswan said.

Allegations Against AISA and Heritage Concerns

In Thiruvananthapuram, Joseph also criticised Bora, alleging that her remarks reflected opposition to India's cultural and religious heritage. “She is the leader of AISA, the student wing of CPI ML, which is a party that was founded by Kanu Sanyal and Charu Majumdar, who started Naxalism in India... Such people are against the cultural, civilizational, religious heritage and values of the country,” he told ANI.

“If they come to power in any government in India, they will just behave like Aurangzeb and Ghazni and all, and they'll start destroying temples. People like Neha Bora want to destroy India's cultural, civilizational ethos, and this whole group has now ganged up together who want to destroy India's heritage,” Joseph added.

Calls for Individual Accountability

Furthermore, Yamuna Pathak, Mahila President of the Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad, questioned Bora's remarks, saying that rape should be treated as a criminal act committed by individuals and not linked to an entire caste or community. “Neha Bora, since when has rape become the identity of a caste rather than the criminal act of an individual? Who has given you the moral, intellectual or constitutional authority to portray an entire Brahmin community and temple priesthood as a threat to women?” Pathak said.

Referring to constitutional provisions, she said, “Have you forgotten that Article 14 guarantees equality before the law, Article 15 prohibits caste-based discrimination, and Article 21 protects human dignity? Where is your constitutional morality when you collectively vilify an entire community without distinguishing criminals from innocent people?”

“India deserves voices that unite its people, not rhetoric that turns one community against another. Sanatana Dharma has endured centuries of adversity, and no reckless generalisation can erase its civilisational legacy,” she added.

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy erupted after an old video of Bora surfaced on Tuesday. In the video, she raised concerns over the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises, citing the danger of rape by temple priests. “Protection is definitely needed, and protection is needed from the Brahmanical system itself. That system which says that the poor, Shudras, animals, and women are deserving of punishment/rebuke. This is the very same system under which Brahmin women are unsafe, they get raped. Priests commit rape inside temples. We see such instances in Unnao, in Kathua,” Bora said in the video.

The video was shared by BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on X, where he criticised Bora's remarks and accused Congress of promoting anti-Hindu views. "Neha Bora poster girl of Rahul Gandhi displays her Hindu hate! Says-"Pujaris rape in temple" She is inspired from Rahul Gandhi who earlier had said "Mandiro main ladkiyon ke sath ched chad hoti hai". Congress Hates Hindus, loves vote bank! Congress Soch is a threat to India's unity!" Bhandari wrote.

The row also comes amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, Bora and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera have publicly used or discussed the phrase 'regime change' during conferences and press addresses in Delhi in connection with the protests. (ANI)