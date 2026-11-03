Congress and the Samajwadi Party have confirmed an alliance to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together. Senior leaders will begin seat-sharing discussions following the Diwali festival.

Alliance Strategy for 2027 UP Elections

Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together as part of the INDIA bloc, with senior leaders of the two parties expected to begin seat-sharing discussions soon after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh AICC in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Tuesday. Speaking after a meeting with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gautam said discussions were held on preparations for the Assembly elections, including the formation of various organisational and campaign committees, the State Executive Committee and the party's manifesto.

"Along with our colleagues, we discussed the Uttar Pradesh elections, as well as various committees. We deliberated on the formation of the State Executive Committee and how to steer the entire campaign. We have held preliminary discussions and finalised some names; once everything is officially confirmed, we will make an announcement," he told reporters.

Coalition Plans and Coordination

On the alliance with the SP, Gautam said the two parties would jointly contest the elections and lead the campaign, while also holding discussions on bringing smaller parties into the alliance. "Within the INDIA alliance, Congress and the Samajwadi Party will contest the elections together and lead the campaign. The two parties will sit down to discuss which smaller parties to include and will incorporate them accordingly," he said. "In my personal view, there are many like-minded, smaller parties that do not intend to contest the elections themselves but wish to support the INDIA alliance," he added.

Gautam said senior leaders of both parties would meet after the Diwali festival to finalise seat-sharing arrangements and discuss the campaign strategy. He said Congress had already submitted a list of seats to the SP. "I had mentioned the list earlier. We have already given a list of between 175 to 200. Soon, when the talks begin and seats are finalised, they will inform us," he said. He added that a joint coordination committee would be formed after discussions between the two parties.

Responding to a question on differences within the INDIA bloc, Gautam said there was no such disagreement between Congress and the SP. Referring to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's reported remarks about Swami Prasad Maurya, he said Congress had no role in the internal matters of the Samajwadi Party. "They don't know, whereas with Congress, there's no such difference of opinion. As for Mr Maurya, he used to be in their party. We don't know what their internal differences are, and we have no role in it. It's almost certain that both our parties will contest the election together," he said.

Organisational Growth and Human Rights Concerns

Gautam also spoke about the response to Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, claiming that more than one lakh people from Uttar Pradesh attended it. He said the party's organisational presence had strengthened across the state over the past four months. "Four months ago, when you gave me the responsibility for Uttar Pradesh, you were asking where the organisation was, where Congress was. Over one lakh people came from Uttar Pradesh to this rally," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Aradhana Mona Mishra said the meeting focused on organisational preparations and committees required ahead of the Assembly elections, including the campaign and manifesto committees. "We discussed the different committees we need to form for the upcoming elections, like the campaign committee, manifesto committee, and many others that are formed before the elections. That was discussed," Mishra said. She added that the party would finalise its organisational plans and present them soon.

Separately, Gautam said a Congress delegation had met the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and submitted a formal complaint over students allegedly selling their blood to meet educational expenses. "We met with the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission here and filed a formal complaint. We emphasised that the government has brought the country to such a state that children are forced to sell their own blood just to continue their education. If students have to sell their blood two to four times a month--and that too for a mere Rs 4,000 to 5,000--to cover their hostel or coaching expenses, it is a matter of deep shame for the government. Because a government that can neither ensure access to education nor provide employment--such a government has no right to remain in power," he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in 2027. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will release its 'Jan-Man Manifesto' for the elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day. (ANI)