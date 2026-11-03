NCRTC is launching 20 additional Namo Bharat train trips on the Delhi-Meerut corridor from November 4 to reduce reliance on private vehicles and address the region's deteriorating air quality levels.

NCRTC Expands Namo Bharat Services

NCRTC is introducing 20 additional trips on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor from Wednesday, November 4, to encourage people to switch to public transport. These additional trips will operate across the entire corridor between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut.

According to an official release, this initiative is in line with the ongoing efforts to promote public transport as a more sustainable mobility option and reduce dependence on private vehicles amid worsening air quality across the region.

Combating Air Pollution in NCR

The Air Quality Index across the region has recently risen to a ‘very poor’ level. While Delhi recorded an alarming AQI level of 397, major areas along the Namo Bharat corridor like Ghaziabad and Meerut remained in the ‘very poor’ and ‘Severe’ categories. To tackle air pollution, a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II has been enforced in Delhi. Restrictions on the entry of certain categories of vehicles into Delhi have also come into effect from November 1 as part of the city's pollution-control measures.

Promoting Sustainable Transit

These developments underline the need for convenient, reliable and green public transport alternatives. The additional Namo Bharat services are aimed at encouraging them to consider public transport instead of relying on private vehicles for their journeys, a release said. Namo Bharat provides integration with multiple modes of public transport, including the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, inter-state bus terminals and city bus services at major transport hubs such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Ghaziabad, making it a more preferable travel option.

Further enhancing the passenger experience, parking facilities are available at Namo Bharat stations. The Namo Bharat Connect App also features live parking tracking, allowing commuters to plan their journeys even before booking their tickets. NCRTC continues to align train operations with evolving commuter requirements. The addition of more trips is another step towards strengthening sustainable public transport in the National Capital Region while also enhancing commuter comfort, a release added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)