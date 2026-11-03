NCP MLA Rohit Pawar met with the MPSC judicial inquiry committee, demanding the probe be expanded to cover more examinations and urging authorities to reconsider mandatory affidavit requirements for students to prevent an atmosphere of fear.

Rohit Pawar Seeks Expansion of MPSC Inquiry

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday met senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, Member Secretary of the Judicial Inquiry Commission probing alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, along with a delegation of student representatives, and sought the inclusion of additional examinations in the scope of the inquiry. Following the meeting, Pawar said student representatives had submitted fresh evidence concerning alleged irregularities in several examinations and would submit additional documents on November 4 (Wednesday) as directed by the commission.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pawar said, "Following the students' agitation regarding the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission), a judicial inquiry has been initiated. IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe is serving as the secretary for this inquiry committee. The student representatives—the very students who led the protest and on whom thousands of aspirants placed their trust—met him today. The students submitted additional evidence concerning the Drug Inspector examination. Along with that, available evidence related to the Group B (Gat-B) examinations was handed over. Furthermore, diverse evidence regarding other examinations out of the nine under review was also submitted. During our discussion, when students highlighted certain additional points and evidence, Mr. Tukaram Mundhe instructed them to submit a written affidavit by tomorrow. Accordingly, additional evidence will be submitted tomorrow."

Scope of the Judicial Investigation

Pawar said the inquiry committee had sought detailed information from officials and expressed confidence that the investigation was progressing in the right direction. However, he stressed that the scope of the probe should be expanded to cover examinations that were not included in the initial list of nine. "From what we understand, Mr. Tukaram Mundhe and the committee members have sought detailed, strict information from officials—including bank account details of relevant officials, their associates, and relatives. We trust that the ongoing investigation is moving in the right direction. The only requirement is that the scope of the inquiry must be expanded as previously promised," Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) MLA expressed concern that the Departmental Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination, which had been a major demand of protesting students, was not included in the initial list of examinations under scrutiny. He also sought the inclusion of the Departmental Excise examination, Civil '23 examinations and examinations conducted under the Cultural Affairs Department in the judicial inquiry. "The Departmental PSI examination—which students strongly demanded should be investigated—does not appear in the initial list. Similarly, the Departmental Excise, Civil ’23 examinations, and examinations under the Cultural Affairs department are missing. We recently submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary requesting their inclusion of these exams, but an official government order expanding the scope of the inquiry has not yet been issued. We expect the government to issue an official order expanding the probe's scope within the next two to three days," he added.

Student Concerns and Commission Procedure

Pawar noted that while the inquiry panel directed students to submit their supporting documents via sworn affidavits by Wednesday, the condition has created panic among aspirants. Later, in a post on X, he urged the commission to reconsider the mandatory affidavit requirement to protect students and whistleblowers. He also requested that hearings be conducted in Pune, considering the large number of affected aspirants in the city. "Due to the mandatory requirement of submitting an affidavit along with evidence of the MPSC paper leak, an unwarranted atmosphere of fear prevails among students. Consequently, a demand was made to the Secretary of the Judicial Inquiry Commission, Tukaram Mundhe Saheb, to revoke the decision making the affidavit compulsory for students when submitting evidence, and letters regarding this were also handed over to him. Additionally, since the number of students in Pune is large, a request was also made to him to consider holding hearings in Pune city," Pawar stated on X.

Earlier, Mundhe had provided details regarding the functioning of the judicial inquiry commission, stating that its office had been established in Room No. 201 at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). "The entire inquiry proceedings will be conducted through public hearings. The Commission has announced its contact number, 022-20867677," Mundhe said. The commission has appealed to students, examination candidates, registered organisations and other concerned persons to submit their representations through affidavits by November 16. Mundhe said the commission would investigate nine examinations and specified the documents applicants must submit. "The Commission will investigate a total of nine examinations. Applicants must attach valid identity proof and self-attested copies of supporting documents," he said. The commission is headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. It comprises five members, with Mundhe serving as the Member Secretary.