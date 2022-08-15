Independence Day 2022: What was unique about PM Modi's turban this year?

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for a white safa with tricolor stripes and a lengthy trail for his 76th Independence Day attire in keeping with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. This year's event on August 15 is especially noteworthy since it coincides with the nation's 75th anniversary of independence. To add to the excitement surrounding the celebrations, the government has launched a number of initiatives.

Modi raised the national flag at the Red Fort's ramparts and gave his ninth straight speech to the nation while donning the customary kurta and churidar, a blue jacket, and black shoes. The safa trail featured tricolour stripes that matched those on Modi's occasion headwear.

PM Modi wore a saffron headgear with red designs and a long tail for the country's 75th Independence Day in 2021. He donned a stole, a blue jacket, and a kurta as well. He appeared at the Red Fort the year before wearing a saffron turban. In 2017, the prime minister wore a turban that was a combination of vivid red and yellow with interlaced golden lines.

Since 2014, the prime minister has made it a custom to dress up on Independence Day and Republic Day by sporting flashy and vibrant turbans. He donned a saffron hat with crimson designs and a protracted pink trail the previous year.

In 2020, the prime minister wore a saffron and cream headpiece to the 74th Independence Day festivities. Along with a white scarf with a saffron border, he had worn the "safa" with a half-sleeve kurta. PM Modi wore a multicoloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day address in 2019, when the BJP won a commanding majority and was re-elected for a second consecutive term in government.

PM Modi chose a yellow turban with multicoloured criss-cross patterns in 2015. In 2016, the prime minister wore a pink and yellow tie-dye turban.

