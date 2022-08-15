Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: What was unique about PM Modi's turban this year?

    Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.
     

    Independence Day 2022 What was unique about PM Modi s turban this year gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for a white safa with tricolor stripes and a lengthy trail for his 76th Independence Day attire in keeping with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. This year's event on August 15 is especially noteworthy since it coincides with the nation's 75th anniversary of independence. To add to the excitement surrounding the celebrations, the government has launched a number of initiatives.

    Modi raised the national flag at the Red Fort's ramparts and gave his ninth straight speech to the nation while donning the customary kurta and churidar, a blue jacket, and black shoes. The safa trail featured tricolour stripes that matched those on Modi's occasion headwear.

    PM Modi wore a saffron headgear with red designs and a long tail for the country's 75th Independence Day in 2021. He donned a stole, a blue jacket, and a kurta as well. He appeared at the Red Fort the year before wearing a saffron turban. In 2017, the prime minister wore a turban that was a combination of vivid red and yellow with interlaced golden lines.

    Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends

    Since 2014, the prime minister has made it a custom to dress up on Independence Day and Republic Day by sporting flashy and vibrant turbans. He donned a saffron hat with crimson designs and a protracted pink trail the previous year.

    In 2020, the prime minister wore a saffron and cream headpiece to the 74th Independence Day festivities. Along with a white scarf with a saffron border, he had worn the "safa" with a half-sleeve kurta. PM Modi wore a multicoloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence Day address in 2019, when the BJP won a commanding majority and was re-elected for a second consecutive term in government.

    PM Modi chose a yellow turban with multicoloured criss-cross patterns in 2015. In 2016, the prime minister wore a pink and yellow tie-dye turban.

    Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Google doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with adorable kites GIF

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Red Fort Speech: 5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to make

    5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to take

    Independence Day 2022 Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167 year old steam engine gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

    Independence Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India independence with adorable kites GIF gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Google doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with adorable kites GIF

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    Independence Day 2022 PM Modi addresses nation live updates here gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Key points of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort

    Recent Stories

    Red Fort Speech: 5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to make

    5 resolves that Prime Minister Modi wants every Indian to take

    Independence Day 2022 Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167 year old steam engine gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to carry heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

    Independence Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India independence with adorable kites GIF gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Google doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with adorable kites GIF

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    India75 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022 RBA

    India@75: 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon