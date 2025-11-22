Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel presented appointment letters to 4,473 new Class-3 govt employees, urging them to serve citizens. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi announced a major recruitment drive for 14,507 new posts in the Gujarat Police Force.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the 4,473 youths newly appointed to Class-3 positions across various State Government cadres to regard this opportunity not merely as a job, but as a contribution to nation-building through dedicated service to the common citizen In this context, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embraced the motto 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' in governance, ensuring that people continually experience good governance.

He added that the newly appointed youths are expected to work with sincerity and integrity, and through their words, conduct, and behaviour, help citizens feel the presence of a sensitive government, whether by easing the hardship of a common person, wiping the tears of a widowed mother, or becoming a support for the helpless. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented appointment letters, symbolically, to 21 candidates, out of the 4,473 selected by the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board for various government cadres, during a ceremony held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, under the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat' initiative in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

CM's Address on Governance and Development

On this occasion, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Raman Solanki were present. Chief Minister encouraged the youth to remain diligent in their duties and embrace innovation, prioritising the ideals of 'nation first' and 'state-led national development' throughout their professional journey, so they can play a vital role in shaping a Viksit Bharat@ 2047.

He said that the Prime Minister's emphasis on transparency, increased use of digital technology, and strong human resource management for good governance has been effectively realised in Gujarat through transparent recruitment processes. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shared details of the Cadre Management Portal--developed by the State Government using technology for effective human resource management and containing information on over 3,000 cadres, along with the State's 10-year recruitment calendar.

He stated that this has made planning for future manpower recruitment much easier. It also provides job-seeking youths with advanced information about examinations, allowing them to prepare thoroughly and succeed. Chief Minister further added that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, employment fairs have opened opportunities for youth across government, private, and public sectors, thereby advancing the mission of 'Har Haath Ko Kaam, Har Kaam Ka Samman' He said that the Prime Minister's vision to create employment opportunities for 3.5 crore youth has also led to the launch of the PM Viksit Bharat Yojana.

Deputy CM Announces Major Police Recruitment

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed and congratulated all the candidates receiving their appointment letters, remarking that today is a golden day for the youth of Gujarat. He said that the candidates have achieved this milestone through tireless effort, and with their success, the dreams of their parents and families have also been fulfilled.

This achievement marks a new beginning in public service, as the newly appointed candidates now have the opportunity to serve the state's citizens. He urged them to approach this responsibility with positivity and dedication. Since April 2025, the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board has set a record by conducting nearly 101 examinations. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the entire Board team on completing an online, transparent, and efficient recruitment process.

14,507 New Posts in Gujarat Police Force

On this occasion, Sanghavi made an important announcement, stating that the recruitment process for a total of 14,507 new posts in the Gujarat Police Force will be announced by the end of this month for the lakhs of youths preparing for competitive examinations in the state. These include 13,591 posts in major cadres such as PSI and Lok Rakshak, as well as 916 posts in technical cadres. Additionally, the recruitment process for more than 12 other positions currently underway in the Gujarat Police Force is also in its final stage, and appointment letters for these posts will be issued soon.

PM Modi Extends Best Wishes

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conveyed his message, congratulating the newly appointed candidates and extending his best wishes for them to contribute their utmost towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'

Officials Congratulate New Appointees

Chief Secretary MK Das, in his welcome address, said that securing a government job is a dream for every young person, and today marks an important step toward fulfilling that dream. He emphasised that, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the Subordinate Services Selection Board has carried out the entire recruitment process with complete transparency, making effective use of modern technology at every stage. Chief Secretary said that, in the coming days, impartial and well-organised recruitment processes will be undertaken in the Anganwadi and Police Departments.

Congratulating the candidates, he stated that they are fortunate to be recruited at a time when the State Government is in a strong financial position. Expressing confidence, he added that, as India is poised to achieve new development milestones during their tenure, he is certain it will contribute their utmost to this progress. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Dr Jayanti Ravi, expressed gratitude to everyone present and conveyed her best wishes to the newly appointed candidate.

Details of 4,473 Appointed Posts

Among the candidates selected from across the state, the largest number, 2,828, were appointed to the post of Junior Clerk Class-3. Furthermore, 92 positions of Sub-Registrar Grade 1 and 2, 22 positions of Stamp Inspector Class-3, 339 positions of Senior Clerk Class-3, 138 positions of Head Clerk Class-3, 20 positions of Assistant Social Welfare Officer Class-3, 144 positions of Social Welfare Inspector Class-3, and a combined total of 882 positions of Householder, Office Assistant, Depot Manager, Assistant Depot Manager, Assistant Tribal Development Officer Class-3, Accountant Class-3, Sub-Accountant Class-3, and Surveyor were included--bringing the total number of posts to 4,473.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, Chief Secretary, MK Das, Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board Chairman, Tushar Dholakia, senior officers from the General Administration Department and other departments, employees, and a large number of candidates. (ANI)