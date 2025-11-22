Punjabi singer Herman Sidhu, 37, was killed in a tragic road accident in Punjab's Mansa district late Friday. According to police, Sidhu's car collided with a truck on the Mansa-Patiala Road. He was declared dead on the spot.

According to police, Sidhu, a resident of Khiala village, died after his car collided with a truck on the Mansa-Patiala Road. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely crushed, leaving the singer fatally injured. He was declared dead on the spot.

Sidhu rose to prominence with his popular duet "Paper Ja Pyar" alongside noted Punjabi singer Pooja. Known for his melodious voice and simplicity, he had built a strong following in the region.

His sudden demise has left his family, fans and the Punjabi music fraternity in deep shock. His wife and young daughter survive him. His family had earlier lost his father around a year and a half ago.

Confirming the incident, SSP Mansa Bhagirath Singh Meena said, "Herman Singh Sidhu died in a road accident on the Mansa-Patiala Road. Further investigations are underway."

Police have begun an investigation into the cause of the crash.

CM Mann warns against disturbing law and order

Meanwhile, in another development from Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday issued a stern warning against attempts to disturb law and order in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said, "Those who try to disrupt law and order in Punjab will not be met with a lullaby. They will receive double the response."

His remarks came a day after Punjab Police in Ludhiana shot two individuals linked to a Pakistan-based ISI module during an encounter. Both were admitted to a hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities recovered two Chinese-made grenades, five pistols smuggled from across the border and live ammunition.

Earlier, three other members of the module had been arrested.