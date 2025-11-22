J&K LG Manoj Sinha praised 'Op Drishti', a mega eye camp by Northern Command in Udhampur. The camp, supported by Raksha Mantri and COAS, screened over 1,000 people and performed 300+ surgeries for residents of remote J&K districts.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday praised Op Drishti, the four-day mega eye camp organised by Command Hospital, Northern Command in Udhampur, calling it a remarkable effort to provide advanced eye care services to people across the region.

The camp, the first of its kind, was conducted in collaboration with a surgical team from Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR), New Delhi, under the aegis of HQ Northern Command and Armed Forces Medical Services. The closing ceremony was held in Udhampur and was graced by the Lt Governor. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, welcomed the Governor and other dignitaries.

Dignitaries Praise 'Remarkable Effort'

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh addressed the closing ceremony virtually and appreciated the efforts of the Northern Command and the AFMS for providing emergency medical care and excellent eye care services to the people of J&K. The Chief of Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, also addressed the gathering virtually, congratulating the teams on the unique initiative.

Camp Exceeds Expectations with 300+ Surgeries

The camp exceeded expectations, screening more than 1,000 people and performing over 300 surgeries on patients from remote districts such as Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Advanced Care by Renowned Surgical Team

The surgical team was led by Brigadier SK Mishra, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Head of Ophthalmology at AHRR New Delhi, known for operating on two Presidents of India. The team, along with specialists from Command Hospital Udhampur, conducted screenings and surgeries using advanced equipment and high-quality intraocular lenses. Brig Mishra said the equipment used was the best in its class globally.

In addition to cataract procedures, the team also screened and treated glaucoma and retinal diseases, ensuring that patients from remote areas received top-tier eye care.

Mission-Mode Execution and Inter-Service Coordination

Inspired by the vision of LG Manoj Sinha and endorsed by the Raksha Mantri, with guidance from the COAS, the Northern Command planned and executed the camp in mission mode despite operational commitments. A specially chartered IAF aircraft transported the surgical team and equipment from New Delhi, underscoring inter-service coordination.

Gratitude and Felicitations at Closing Ceremony

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude, and the Army noted that the initiative was a gesture of thanks to those who supported the Army during Op Sindoor.

At the ceremony, LG Sinha lauded the Armed Forces for their efforts, distributed eyeglasses to beneficiaries and felicitated the surgical team from AHRR. Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, DGAFMS, highlighted that cataract is the leading cause of blindness and said the organisation remains committed to providing quality healthcare even in remote regions. She thanked the Raksha Mantri and COAS for their support.

The event was attended by Lt Gen CG Muralidharan, DGMS (Army), senior Army officials and state government representatives. An educational handbook on quality eye care was also released.

Maj Gen S Sharma, Commandant, Command Hospital, Northern Command, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of government agencies, DGAFMS, Army Headquarters and HQ Northern Command. The ceremony concluded with an interaction between the Lt Governor and beneficiaries of the eye camp. (ANI)