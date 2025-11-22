Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling it 'politically motivated'. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the BJP and EC are colluding to cancel votes in UP and West Bengal.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Saturday criticised the Central government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the Election Commission's intention process and the procedures are against "constitutional propriety."

Speaking with ANI, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said, "They have been telling a lot of lies about procedures to be followed. If you compare with what had happened in 2003 and what had happened in Bihar, it's a completely different process."

"The revision is part of a normal process, but the intention, the process, the procedures they have adopted, it is against all constitutional propriety, and it's quite obvious that it is a politically motivated move. It's very unfortunate," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP, EC of Collusion

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Election Commission and Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that they are working together to "cancel over 50,000 votes" in the assembly constituencies where INDIA bloc parties registered a victory in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern about the EC and the BJP, particularly about the BJP's "targeting" of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal through SIR.

"After the Bihar elections, we learn from newspapers, social media, and other sources that the BJP is preparing on an extensive level in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in collaboration with the Election Commission. After the 2024 loss, the BJP and EC are targeting UP and West Bengal," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"The most important point is that the BJP, its government, its officials, and the Election Commission are working together to cancel over 50,000 votes in the assembly constituencies where the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA Alliance won in 2024, using the pretext of SIR," he alleged.

Nationwide SIR in 12 States and UTs

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.