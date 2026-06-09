The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for June 10 across four Telangana districts — Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal. The southwest monsoon entered the state on June 8 and is expected to advance further over the next few days.

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According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across all 33 districts of Telangana. Hyderabad is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate showers and isolated heavy spells, particularly during the evening and night.