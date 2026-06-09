- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heads up! The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for 14 districts across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 7 districts in each state on high alert
Monsoon effect... heavy rains in the Telugu states
High alert for these Andhra Pradesh districts
Heavy rains in Telangana today...
1200 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (रात) 2030 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया /7-day forecast(NIGHT) of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated :08-06-2026 pic.twitter.com/I8sYNBxngc
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) June 8, 2026
These are the areas with the highest rainfall in Telangana..
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.