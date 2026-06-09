2 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

High alert for these Andhra Pradesh districts

The monsoon arrived in Andhra Pradesh four to five days ahead of schedule, and the rains have picked up pace. The state's Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is warning of widespread rain today. They expect moderate to heavy showers in Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa districts, and have asked people to be careful. Moderate rains are also predicted for Alluri Sitarama Raju and Markapuram districts. APSDMA added that thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds could make the situation dangerous. They are advising everyone to avoid taking shelter under trees or in temporary structures and to stay in safe buildings. Light showers are also possible in other parts of the state.