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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances in AP, Telangana Likely to Receive Rain Soon
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has begun advancing across Andhra Pradesh and is expected to reach Telangana shortly. Weather officials forecast rainfall, thunderstorms, and a drop in temperatures
Southwest Monsoon Expands Across Andhra Pradesh
The southwest monsoon has already entered parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in sections of the Rayalaseema region. According to state disaster management officials, weather conditions are favorable for the monsoon to spread further across the state over the next two to three days.
Authorities noted that overall seasonal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon period may remain slightly below normal. However, localized weather systems could help compensate for some of the rainfall deficit. Experts also expect occasional monsoon breaks, resulting in alternating periods of rain and dry weather. Farmers have been advised to plan agricultural activities accordingly.
District-Wise Rainfall Outlook for Andhra Pradesh
Officials have released district-level rainfall projections for the June–September 2026 monsoon season.
Areas likely to receive below-normal rainfall include Polavaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kurnool, Nandyal, Markapuram, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.
Districts expected to receive above-normal rainfall include Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam.
Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada and Krishna districts are forecast to receive near-normal rainfall during the season.
On Sunday and Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely across several districts. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Palnadu, Markapuram, Kurnool, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, while scattered light showers may occur in other parts of the state.
Despite the rain forecast, severe heatwave conditions are expected in 58 mandals across northern coastal districts, with an additional 104 mandals likely to experience heatwave conditions.
Telangana Braces for Monsoon Arrival and Cooler Weather
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon could enter Telangana on Sunday or Monday. Light showers have already been reported in Hyderabad and several other districts, bringing some relief from the prevailing heat.
Meteorologists expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of the state over the coming days. As rainfall activity increases, temperatures are likely to fall, creating more comfortable weather conditions across Telangana.
The expected arrival of the monsoon is likely to bring widespread relief after weeks of hot and humid conditions, while also benefiting agriculture and water resources across the state.
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