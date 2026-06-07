The southwest monsoon has already entered parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in sections of the Rayalaseema region. According to state disaster management officials, weather conditions are favorable for the monsoon to spread further across the state over the next two to three days.

Authorities noted that overall seasonal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon period may remain slightly below normal. However, localized weather systems could help compensate for some of the rainfall deficit. Experts also expect occasional monsoon breaks, resulting in alternating periods of rain and dry weather. Farmers have been advised to plan agricultural activities accordingly.