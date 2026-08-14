Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi's foreign policy remarks, calling his behaviour 'street-level' and accusing him of insulting India on foreign visits. Singh claimed Gandhi lacks understanding of diplomacy and basic manners.

Singh Criticises Gandhi's Understanding of Diplomacy

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the government's foreign policy, accusing him of lacking an understanding of diplomacy and attacking India during his foreign visits.

Context of Gandhi's Remarks

His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi criticised the PM Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth. During the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention, Gandhi said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians".

'Street-Level Behaviour'

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Disgraceful! Disgraceful! The behaviour of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, yesterday was nothing more than that of a 'street-level' person. This comes from deep frustration. His grandfather was Prime Minister, his grandmother was Prime Minister, and his father was Prime Minister. If he couldn't understand foreign policy then, then he won't be able to understand it now."

"Now, his version of foreign policy is to go outside the country, meet people like (George) Soros, and abuse India. I tell the media people to look at his records for the last 12 years; whenever he goes abroad, his 'foreign policy' is simply to insult the nation," he said.

'Mentally Ill and Frustrated'

Singh accused him of lacking respect and basic manners while referring to his remarks and actions involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "As far as the hugging is concerned, the whole country saw him in the Lok Sabha acting like a joker. I think Rahul Gandhi should start a theatre troupe because of his current mental state. He is mentally ill and frustrated. He doesn't even have the basic manners to know how to treat a Prime Minister, and that too, a woman. Forget being a Prime Minister--it is your maternal homeland (Italy); you should have at least shown some respect for that. But how can one show respect when there are no values (Sanskars)?," he said.