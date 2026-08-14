Delhi Metro will begin services at 4 am on August 15 for Independence Day 2026. Check the special timings, 30-minute frequency, nearby Red Fort stations and 1.30 lakh QR tickets arranged for invitees.

The Delhi Metro passengers will have to start their day on August 15 at 4 am as the nation gets ready for the celebrations of 80th Independence Day at Red Fort, Delhi. As the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is due to deliver the speech at the event and many are expected to gather at the venue, DMRC has made special arrangements to help people attend the function.

Metro Services Will Start From 4 AM

As per information issued by DMRC, the services will commence from 4 am on August 15 from all terminal stations. The special early morning service has been planned to help the general public and the specially invited guests to attend the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. In the initial phase, the Metro trains on all routes will run at a frequency of 30 minutes and then the schedule will move to normal.

Metro Service Can Be A Good Mode Of Travel For People Going To Red Fort

Taking into consideration the security arrangements and the restrictions that might be placed at many roads, metro can be a good mode of travel for the people going to Red Fort.

Those traveling by road transport have to factor in traffic diversions and checks as well as potential congestion. Getting there early is advisable for commuters to save on any last minute delays.

1.30 Lakh QR Tickets Prepared For Invitees

DMRC has 1.30 lakh QR tickets pre-vended for the Ministry of Defence for use by invitees and bona fide guests attending the event. Physical tickets will also be given to invitees carrying valid admit cards from the Ministry of Defence at selected Metro stations. The cost of the journey using the special pre-vended QR tickets will be recovered from DMRC by the Ministry of Defence.

Metro Stations in the Neighbourhood of Red Fort

Travelers headed for the Red Fort may find the Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate Metro stations useful since they form some of the key stations in the Red Fort neighbourhood.

Reasons To Leave Early

The number of people that would attend the independence day ceremony will be huge. This implies that there might be delays in the process of security check and boarding because of the large number of people. The parking limitations of the area are also one of the reasons why visitors would prefer using the public means of transportation rather than personal means of transportation.

Main Points For August 15 Metro Services