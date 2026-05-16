After the change in government in Bengal, the BJP government will give Rs 3000 to all women under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, similar to the previous government's Lakshmir Bhandar. Modi and Shah repeatedly mentioned this during their election campaigns. Now, the 'double engine' government in Bengal is set to fulfil this promise. According to sources, the money will start coming into women's accounts from June 1. But for that, your bank account must be linked with your phone number and Aadhaar number. How do you know if your account has a DBT (Direct Beneficiary Account) link? Read the full story to find out.