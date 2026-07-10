Laxmivas village in Gujarat's Morbi district received national recognition for its water management. Once facing scarcity, it now provides safe drinking water to all 280 households through a Narmada-based pipeline under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Laxmivas village in Gujarat's Morbi district has been awarded national recognition for its outstanding water management and drinking water distribution system, emerging as a model of sustainable rural water governance under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Once grappling with water scarcity and the lack of potable groundwater, the village has transformed its drinking water infrastructure through a Narmada-based piped water supply network. Today, all 280 households in the village receive safe and adequate drinking water.

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Residents Laud Transformation

Residents say the transformation has significantly improved their quality of life. "Our village is located around seven kilometres away from the lake, and the borewell water is not suitable for drinking. Now, every household receives safe drinking water through the government's water supply system. We get adequate drinking water and all the necessary facilities have been provided," said resident Shobhana Kavar.

Laxmivas was honoured at the Jal Mahotsav held in New Delhi for its effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and community-led water management practices. Another resident, Pranjivanbhai Kavar, recalled the change brought by the scheme. "Earlier, there was no proper drinking water facility. Now, we receive drinking water through the Narmada Canal-based water supply scheme, which has proved to be very beneficial for us," he said.

Coordinated Efforts Key to Success

Officials of the Water and Sanitation Management Organisation (WASMO) said the achievement reflects coordinated efforts by the Central and Gujarat governments along with active participation from villagers. "Our objective is to provide safe drinking water to every household. With the active participation of WASMO, the Government of Gujarat and in coordination with the Government of India, we are implementing this programme effectively. We are working to ensure that more villages achieve the required standards under the scheme and that every household in Morbi district receives an adequate and reliable drinking water supply," said Mahesh Dama, Unit Manager, WASMO.

The success of Laxmivas village is being seen as an example of sustainable water management, community participation and effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, demonstrating how coordinated efforts can improve rural drinking water access. (ANI)