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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update: When Will BJP Start RS 3,000 Cash Transfer for Women? Who is eligible?
In villages across the state, everyone is talking about the BJP's promise to give Rs 3,000 under its 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
The new BJP government has not officially taken charge yet. The swearing-in ceremony is on May 9. This delay is causing confusion about the old Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and creating buzz around the new Annapurna Bhandar promise of Rs 3,000.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
For many women, the money from these schemes is a lifeline. They use this cash to pay for their children's tuition, buy milk and fruit, or manage monthly expenses like rice, dal, and medicines.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
Homemakers from low-income families are returning disappointed from banks. They found out that the Lakshmir Bhandar money for May has not been deposited yet. Bank staff are telling them the funds haven't arrived.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
People believe that once the BJP government comes to power, it will fully launch the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. Under this, women will receive Rs 3,000 each.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
The government has not been formed yet, so it's unclear if the money will be disbursed from May itself. It might take some time for the new government to take full charge and get things rolling.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update
The Annapurna Bhandar scheme could likely start in June. The application process might even begin in May. The government will announce details on where and when to submit forms after it is officially formed.
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