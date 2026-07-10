A massive 'Category 6' fire broke out at a cardboard roll godown in Delhi's Alipur, with a second fire reported nearby. Firefighters controlled both blazes, which involved challenging synthetic materials. No casualties or injuries were reported.

A massive fire broke out at a cardboard roll godown in North Delhi's Alipur area in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The fire department team managed to bring the fire completely under control.

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'Category 6' Fire Declared

According to Praveen Kumar, Station Officer (STO) at Delhi Fire Services, the control room received the initial call at 12:50 AM regarding a blaze in Gali Number 10. "Initially, we dispatched two water tenders, two water bowsers, and one Big Fire Tender (BFT). Subsequently, our Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOs), Paras and Nitin, were rushed to the site. ADO Paras assessed the situation and realised it was a massive godown complex with another large godown adjacent to it. To prevent the fire from spreading, the incident was upgraded to a 'Category 6' fire," Kumar told ANI.

Second Blaze Tackled Simultaneously

While the firefighting operations were underway at the primary location, the department received another call regarding a separate fire in a godown at nearby Gali Number 14. "Station Officer Giriraj was dispatched to Gali Number 14 with two water bowsers. He successfully doused that fire and has since returned to the main site to continue operations," the STO added.

Challenges During Cooling Operations

Detailing the nature of the fire, Kumar explained that the presence of synthetic materials created unique challenges for the cooling process. "It is reported to be a factory dealing with foil and plastic rolls. The material melted while burning, and now that we have carried out cooling operations, it has solidified--becoming hard, much like rigid plastic," he said.

The blaze has been doused. No casualties or injuries have been reported. (ANI)