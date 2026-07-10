On July 10, Indian petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged despite a fall in global crude oil prices, which eased due to reduced geopolitical tensions. State-run Oil Marketing Companies did not pass on the benefit, citing the need to consider long-term trends over short-term fluctuations.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, July 10, even as global crude oil prices eased following signs of reduced geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude softened after reports suggested that talks between the United States and Iran had resumed, helping calm fears of further supply disruptions in the global oil market.

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Despite the decline in international crude prices, Indian consumers did not see any immediate relief at fuel stations. State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which revise domestic fuel prices based on several factors including global crude prices, exchange rates, refining costs and taxes, continued to keep retail petrol and diesel prices unchanged. The last nationwide revision in fuel prices was carried out on May 25.

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As of July 10, petrol in Delhi continued to retail at around Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol remained at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at approximately Rs 97.83 per litre. Fuel rates continue to vary from state to state due to differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and local levies.

Petrol & Diesel Prices in Major Indian Cities (July 10)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs Chennai Rs 107.94 Rs 99.71 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.54 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Retail rates vary across states due to differences in VAT, freight charges and other local taxes.

Although international oil prices have witnessed volatility over the past few weeks due to geopolitical developments, domestic fuel prices have largely remained stable. Analysts note that OMCs typically consider a broader trend in crude prices instead of making immediate revisions based on short-term fluctuations.

Motorists can check the latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices through the official websites of oil marketing companies or via SMS services offered by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Daily revisions, if any, are implemented at 6 am across the country.

With global crude prices easing and diplomatic efforts continuing in West Asia, consumers will be watching closely to see whether OMCs pass on any future benefit through lower retail fuel prices in the coming days.

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