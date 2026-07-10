A court in Chhattisgarh has remanded Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal to police custody until July 17 in connection with an alleged coal scam. His lawyer said he missed earlier summons due to poor health but later cooperated with the EOW.

A court in Chhattisgarh sent Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal to police remand until July 17 in connection with the alleged coal scam, his advocate Faizal Rizvi said.

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Advocate Cites Health Reasons

Speaking to ANI, Rizvi said that Agrawal missed earlier summonses strictly due to medical reasons and co-operated with the enforcement agency as soon as a fresh notice was issued. Rizvi further stated that the agency was proactively informed about Agrawal's poor health before his appearance.

"The ED had previously registered a case, and acting on information from the ED, the EOW registered a case in 2024... He had been summoned several times in connection with this but could not appear due to poor health; he had communicated the reason for his inability to attend. He was summoned for questioning again yesterday and appeared there," he said.

Court Grants Nine-Day Remand

Advocate Rizvi said that Agrawal was produced in court on Thursday, following his arrest. "A police remand of approximately 14 days was sought; after hearing both sides, the Court granted police remand until July 17, a period of about nine days. As for what the case relates to: it is linked to the coal issue, specifically, the matter previously investigated by the ED, based on whose information the EOW registered the case and carried out the arrest in 2024," he said. (ANI)