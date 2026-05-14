ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui slammed Mamata Banerjee's court visit for a post-poll violence PIL as a 'show' for publicity. He said she should visit affected areas. The Bar Council of India has sought details on her legal status.

ISF MLA Calls Court Visit 'A Show for Publicity'

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui on Thursday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her visit to the Calcutta High Court in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results was merely "for show" and aimed at gaining publicity.

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Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Siddiqui said that the ruling dispensation should have visited the violence-affected areas instead of approaching the court. "Going to court is just for show. They have 80 MLAs and 30 MPs. They should have at least gone to the spot. Yesterday, we saw that bulldozer action was carried out in the Tousia area. They should have gone there, but they showed up in court because this is their 'safe zone' and they will get publicity here too," Siddiqui said.

The ISF MLA further questioned the state government's commitment towards public welfare and accused the ruling leadership of failing to stand with affected people on the ground. "Even today, if any person in Bengal is thinking that Mamata Banerjee will work for their welfare, then stop thinking that," he added.

Mamata Banerjee Appears in Calcutta High Court

Earlier, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer's robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results. The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader-cum-advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay and also a TMC candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers. Mamata Banerjee presented the party's stance before the bench. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee was also present in the courtroom.

BCI Questions Mamata's Legal Practice Status

Soon after, the Bar Council of India (BCI) wrote to the West Bengal Bar Council, seeking detailed information regarding the enrolment and legal practice status of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing an advocate's robe and white bands. In a letter dated May 14, addressed to the Secretary of the Bar Council of West Bengal, the BCI referred to reports stating that Mamata Banerjee appeared before the High Court in legal attire prescribed for advocates. The BCI noted that the Bar Council of India Rules lay down standards of professional conduct and also prescribe the dress code to be worn by advocates appearing before courts and tribunals. (ANI)