Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, flood alert; Check
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has predicted that these rains will continue on Thursday. Several districts are at risk of flooding. Find out which districts are affected
Downpour in Telugu States
Heavy rains are pouring down in the Telugu states. Several districts in Telangana, in particular, are experiencing torrential downpours. Rivers, streams, and canals are overflowing, and reservoirs are brimming. With these heavy rains expected to continue today (Thursday), there's a risk of flooding in some districts, and the Meteorological Department is urging people to be cautious.
Rains Continue in Telangana Today
Heavy rains are lashing Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Adilabad districts in Telangana. From Wednesday morning to night, the highest rainfall, 234 mm, was recorded in Bejjuru, Komaram Bheem district. Venkatapura in Mulugu district received 214 mm, and Mangapet received 119 mm.
Red Alert for These Districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today (Thursday).
Flood Risk Looms
The heavy rain warnings are causing concern in areas already affected by downpours. Authorities are taking precautions and relocating people from low-lying areas, rivers, ponds, and streams to safer places. Disaster management teams, NDRF, SDRF, and other government personnel are prepared for any situation.
Heavy Rains in These Districts
The Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall in Karimnagar, Kottagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Nizamabad districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Nirmal, Jagtial, Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, and Jangaon districts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced widespread rain across the state on Thursday.
Heavy Rains in Hyderabad
The Meteorological Department has warned of continuing heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. Heavy rain fell in many parts of the city last night, and there are warnings of more downpours on Thursday. Police are advising software companies to allow employees to work from home due to potential traffic issues.
Andhra Pradesh Rains
Due to active monsoon conditions, a surface circulation, and a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, rains are lashing the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall for four to five days, and the Meteorological Department warns that this will likely continue today (Thursday).
Heavy Rains in These AP Districts
The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts. The disaster management department is on alert due to these warnings of widespread rain across the state on Thursday.