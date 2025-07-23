Image Credit : Getty

The Meteorological Department is warning that there is a risk of flooding in the districts where very heavy rains will occur. Heavy rains are already falling in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Heavy rains are also falling in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Rangareddy districts. The Meteorological Department is warning that the rains will continue in these districts. The Meteorological Department has announced that these rains will also be accompanied by gusts of wind... There is a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.