Image Credit : Shaikh, Yashwanth/X

Weather

Heavy rains are occurring in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to a trough and surface circulation. A surface circulation exists at 3.1 km above west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, south Odisha, and north Andhra Pradesh regions. Meanwhile, an east-west trough extends from south Karnataka to south Andhra Pradesh at a height of 5.8 km.

Officials say that rainfall is expected to be heavy across the state due to this effect. The Meteorological Center has stated that there is a possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the North Bay of Bengal on July 24. They estimate that the rains may intensify further over the next five days.