Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain forecast? Check
After a dry spell, the rain gods are now unleashing their fury. Heavy rains are lashing both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Weather officials have announced that these rains are expected to continue for the next 5 days
Heavy rains due to low pressure.
Heavy rains are occurring in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to a trough and surface circulation. A surface circulation exists at 3.1 km above west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, south Odisha, and north Andhra Pradesh regions. Meanwhile, an east-west trough extends from south Karnataka to south Andhra Pradesh at a height of 5.8 km.
Officials say that rainfall is expected to be heavy across the state due to this effect. The Meteorological Center has stated that there is a possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the North Bay of Bengal on July 24. They estimate that the rains may intensify further over the next five days.
District-wise warnings: Orange alerts issued
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings. An orange alert is in effect on Tuesday for Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts.
There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem districts on Wednesday as well. There are indications of thunderstorms and heavy rains in these districts until Friday.
CM Revanth Reddy made key suggestions in light of the possibility of heavy rains in Telangana. He said that the authorities should take precautionary measures to prevent inconvenience to farmers and the public. He advised taking appropriate precautions to avoid loss of life and property due to rains. He specifically instructed that emergency services should be made available through coordination between agriculture, revenue, and medical departments. He also emphasized the need to focus on expanding health services in tribal areas.
Heavy rainfall was recorded in several districts of the state in the last 24 hours. Mulkacherla in Nalgonda district received 10.7 cm, Kangti in Sangareddy district 10 cm, Mangalwaripeta in Warangal 8.8 cm, Bhupatipeta in Mahabubabad 7.4 cm, and Rajendranagar 6.5 cm of rainfall. Heavy rains are also lashing AP. On Monday, Narsipatnam received 114 mm, Mandasa 88.75 mm,
Golugonda 88.25 mm, Inumella (Palnadu) 80 mm, Gandhavara (Anakapalli) 78 mm, Paravada 71 mm, and T.Narasapuram (Eluru) 67.75 mm of rain.
Meanwhile, officials have said that there is a possibility of another low-pressure area forming in the North Bay of Bengal on the 24th of this month. They believe that its impact on the state could be even greater. Experts predict that if the low pressure intensifies, it could develop into a depression, thereby increasing the chances of heavy rainfall.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to fishermen in the wake of strong winds blowing in the South Coastal areas. Officials are advising coastal fishermen to take precautions and avoid going fishing as the sea is turbulent.