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Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclonic System Triggers Heavy Rain Alert as Orange Warning Hits Two Districts
Kolkata and South Bengal districts may get thunderstorms from a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal. The Met department issued an orange signal for extremely heavy rain in East and West Medinipur on Sunday and anticipated heavy rain in Kolkata.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Kolkata Weather Update
A fresh cyclonic circulation has formed over Gangetic West Bengal. This system is expected to bring thunderstorms to Kolkata and several other districts. Authorities have issued a very heavy rainfall warning for two coastal districts.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Kolkata Weather Update
The Alipore Met office reports that a cyclonic circulation is active over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. This weather system is extending up to an altitude of 9.4 km from sea level.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Kolkata Weather Update
Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. The city will also see scattered thunderstorms on Saturday and Monday. For Saturday, a heavy rain forecast is in place for North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Kolkata Weather Update
On Sunday, heavy rain will hit Bankura, Jhargram, both 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly, along with Kolkata. The weather office has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in East and West Medinipur. These South Bengal districts can also expect scattered showers on Monday.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Kolkata Weather Update
Many areas will experience scattered rain today, Saturday. The city's maximum temperature is expected to be around 26.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees below normal. This is a drop from Friday morning's maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees below normal.
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