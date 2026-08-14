Fourteen individuals and organisations were honoured at the 17th NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2026 in New Delhi. The awards celebrate efforts in promoting accessibility and inclusion through universal design in products and services.

Fourteen individuals and organisations working to promote accessibility and inclusion across India were honoured at the 17th NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. According to a press release, the ceremony was attended by Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, along with representatives from industry, technology, policy and the disability rights sector.

Instituted in 2010 by NCPEDP and Mphasis, the awards recognise efforts to make accessibility an integral part of design and innovation. The awards were presented in four categories -- Role Model Persons with Disabilities, Role Model Working Professionals, Role Model Companies & Organisations and the Javed Abidi Public Policy Award. Nilesh Singit, Jayna Kothari, Jai Vakeel Foundation and Sruti Mohapatra were among the awardees. Unilever PLC, NCERT and Gabify were also honoured.

A Right and a Responsibility

Speaking at the event, Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP, said that while universal design was a conversation that needed to be initiated 17 years ago, accessibility has now become a right and a responsibility. According to the release, he said inclusive design was not a limitation on innovation but the foundation that makes innovation meaningful. He also called for accessibility to be incorporated from the beginning in procurement processes, building plans, products, services and technology solutions.

Technology's Role in Inclusive Design

Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President & Global Head - ESG, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications, Mphasis, said technology is meaningful only when it reaches more people. She said AI, digital public infrastructure and a developing rights framework are creating opportunities to take inclusive design to scale, adding that accessibility should be treated as a design opportunity from the outset.

Innovative Financing for Assistive Tech

During a fireside chat, Arvind Kumar highlighted the need for innovative financing for assistive technology. He said blended finance and innovative funding models could help turn technological possibilities into real-world access.

Reflecting on a 17-Year Journey

The event also featured a keynote address and discussions on the 17-year journey of the Universal Design Awards, highlighting milestones including the launch of India's first Assistive Technology Hub in 2022 and the Supreme Court's 2025 recognition of accessibility as a fundamental right for persons with disabilities. The awards reaffirmed the importance of universal design in ensuring equal access to services, education, employment, technology and opportunities. (ANI)