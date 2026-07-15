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Heavy Monsoon Alert: IMD Warns 14 States of Flood Risk After Scorching Heatwave - Check Here
While Karnataka and several southern states battle an intense heatwave, the India Meteorological Department has issued flood alerts for 14 states as heavy rainfall threatens to trigger flooding, landslides and widespread disruption in the coming days
Heavy rain after the heatwave
India is witnessing contrasting weather conditions as the El Niño effect is expected to reduce monsoon rainfall across many regions this year. While several districts in Karnataka, usually known for heavy monsoon showers, continue to experience scorching heat and dry weather, parts of Jammu and Kashmir have received rainfall. Meanwhile, the northeastern states are witnessing intense downpours, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue flood alerts for 14 states due to the risk of heavy rainfall, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides.
Alert from the Meteorological Department
Which states will get rain?
Fear of major disruption
What's the story for Karnataka and South India?
Karnataka districts hit by scorching heat
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