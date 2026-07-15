India is witnessing contrasting weather conditions as the El Niño effect is expected to reduce monsoon rainfall across many regions this year. While several districts in Karnataka, usually known for heavy monsoon showers, continue to experience scorching heat and dry weather, parts of Jammu and Kashmir have received rainfall. Meanwhile, the northeastern states are witnessing intense downpours, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue flood alerts for 14 states due to the risk of heavy rainfall, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides.