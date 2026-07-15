Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau booked HMDA Chief Engineer B Ravinder after raids uncovered disproportionate assets worth over Rs 9.24 crore. Seized items include multiple properties, cash, gold, silver, luxury cars, and electronic gadgets.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has registered a case of disproportionate assets against B Ravinder, the Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), following raids that uncovered assets worth over Rs 9.24 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches, conducted by the ACB's City Range 1 on July 14, targeted Ravinder's residence, office, and nine other locations belonging to his relatives, associates, and alleged benamidars. According to the ACB, the registered value of the identified assets stands at Rs 9,24,02,276, though the actual market value is expected to be significantly higher. Ravinder has been booked under Section 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), for allegedly acquiring wealth through corrupt practices.

Details of Seized Immovable Assets

The list of properties identified during the searches includes five open plots in Kondakal, Kistapur, and Pasamala (valued at Rs 38.89 lakh); four residential flats in Narsingi and Nanakramguda (valued at Rs 2.07 crore); and four acres of agricultural land in Kothur and Shamshabad. In addition, officials found a semi-finished residential villa in Mokila Village worth Rs 1.33 crore and a massive G+4 building in Kondapur's Masjid Banda area, valued at Rs 3 crore.

Movable Assets and Valuables Recovered

The recovery also included significant liquid and movable assets. The ACB found net cash of Rs 3.82 lakh, bank balances of approximately Rs 45.05 lakh, and 1.44 kilograms of gold ornaments valued at Rs 36.70 lakh. Additionally, 12.5 kilograms of silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh were also identified. The Chief Engineer's fleet of vehicles, valued at Rs 1.16 crore, was also seized. The collection included high-end SUVs such as a Toyota Innova HyCross, a Tata Safari, a Toyota Innova Crysta, and a Mahindra XUV. Electronic gadgets worth Rs 9.32 lakh, including seven Samsung mobile phones, iPads, and multiple hard disks, were also recovered.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

The Accused Officer (AO) is being produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand. The Bureau is continuing its investigation to verify the existence of additional assets and links to further benami properties. (ANI)