Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid rich tributes to former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. Kharge hailed the Bharat Ratna recipient as a 'great son of India', praising his simplicity, integrity, and social justice advocacy.

Kharge's Tribute to the 'Great Son of India'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Bharat Ratna recipient, K Kamaraj, on his birth anniversary, describing him as a "great son of India".

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge lauded Kamaraj for his simplicity and integrity, noting his immense contribution to the nation's welfare. "We pay our tribute to a great son of India, K Kamaraj, who is known for his simplicity and integrity. Widely revered by the people of Tamil Nadu, Kamarajar was a staunch advocate of social justice and welfare," the Congress President said.

Highlighting Kamaraj's visionary leadership, Kharge credited the former Congress President with introducing the pioneering Mid-Day Meal scheme, which revolutionised the education sector for the underprivileged. "A Former Congress President and Bharat Ratna recipient, K Kamaraj introduced pioneering initiatives like the Mid-Day Meal scheme, which continues to provide disadvantaged children with access to free education," Kharge added.

The Congress chief further emphasised that Kamaraj's legacy continues to shape India's developmental goals. "His contributions to nation-building have left a lasting impact on India's welfare paradigm," he stated.

Kamaraj's Early Life and Political Journey

Kumaraswami Kamaraj was born humble and poor in a backwards area of Tamil Nadu on July 15, 1903. His schooling lasted only six years. At the age of twelve, he was already working as a shop assistant. He was barely fifteen when he heard of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which was the turning point in his life.

Kamaraj was elected to the Madras Legislative Assembly in 1937, unopposed. He was again elected to it in 1946. He was also elected to the Constituent Assembly of India in 1946 and later to Parliament in 1952.

He became Chief Minister of Madras in 1954. In 1963, he suggested to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, that senior Congress leaders should leave ministerial posts to take up organisational work. This suggestion came to be known as the 'Kamaraj Plan'. He was honoured posthumously with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1976. (ANI)