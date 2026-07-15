The Sambhal administration is reviewing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra and Shravan month. District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said they are working with religious leaders and deploying police to ensure a safe pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees.

The Sambhal district administration on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and the holy month of Shravan, saying all necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

Administrative Measures for Smooth Yatra

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said the administration has been working with religious leaders and the public to finalise preparations for the Yatra, with the first Monday of the Shravan month falling on August 3. "In view of the Kanwar Yatra and the holy month of Shravan, the first Monday of the Shravan month will begin on August 3. We held meetings with priests from various religious sites as well as members of the general public. We have invited their suggestions regarding the arrangements the government needs to make for the Kanwar Yatra," the District Magistrate said.

He said departments have been instructed to complete all preparatory work well in advance to avoid inconvenience for pilgrims. "Additionally, instructions have been issued to various departments to complete processes like tendering well in advance so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience. Police personnel will certainly be deployed wherever necessary," he added.

Security and Crowd Management

Highlighting the security and crowd management plan, Khandelwal mentioned that the administration will leverage additional manpower to assist the police force. "We will also utilise Civil Defence volunteers along the routes. Last time, the figure [of pilgrims] was between 2.5 and 3 lakhs; we are expecting a slight increase this year," he said.

Significance of Kanwar Yatra and Shravan

During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month. (ANI)