Two siblings, aged 8 and 5, died after a venomous snake bit them while they slept with their mother in Bhind. Both were cremated together.

Two siblings, aged 8 and 5, died after a venomous snake bit them while they were sleeping with their mother in Pur village, Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred late Monday night. Kavya, 8, and her younger brother Ayush, 5, were sleeping on the same bed with their mother Babita. Other family members were also present in the house. Around 3 AM, the children suddenly started crying. Their 15-year-old brother Dhammu woke up and turned on the lights, only to see a black snake on the bed.

The family rushed the children to the hospital. However, Kavya died on the way to the district hospital. Ayush was referred to Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital, but he succumbed during treatment on Tuesday morning.

Brother and Sister Cremated Together

On Tuesday afternoon, both children were cremated together. The sight of two funeral pyres leaving the house left the entire village in grief. Relatives and villagers gathered to offer condolences.

The family is devastated. The mother Babita had to watch her children die before her eyes. The children's father is yet to be identified.

The district hospital authorities have not issued a statement regarding the incident. Snakebite deaths remain a concern in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh.