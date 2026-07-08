The IMD has confirmed that the southwest monsoon has now advanced across the entire state. The remaining parts of Gujarat came under monsoon coverage on July 7, and weather conditions are expected to support the monsoon's spread across the rest of the country over the next few days.

A well-marked low-pressure area persists over eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions, extending up to around 9.6 kilometres into the atmosphere. Although the system is expected to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours while moving west-northwest, it will continue to fuel rainfall across Gujarat.

The department also noted that an active offshore trough stretching from South Gujarat to central Kerala, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and the seasonal monsoon trough, will keep rain activity active in the state.

IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Multiple Districts

For July 8, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Gujarat, accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph during thunderstorm activity.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat and Tapi, where heavy rainfall is likely.

Meanwhile, Navsari, Valsad and Dang have been placed under an extremely heavy rainfall warning, with authorities advising people living near rivers, streams and low-lying areas to remain cautious. Continued rainfall may lead to flooding, traffic disruptions and possible impacts on agriculture.