Gujarat Rain Alert: Heavy Rain to Continue Across Gujarat as Monsoon Turns Fully Active
Gujarat Weather LATEST Update: Gujarat is witnessing intense monsoon activity, with torrential rain lashing several districts over past 24 hours. IMD has issued fresh warnings for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
South Gujarat Records Torrential Rainfall
The southwest monsoon has intensified across Gujarat, bringing widespread rainfall over the last 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Surat, Valsad and Dadra & Nagar Haveli recorded extremely heavy rainfall, while Navsari, Tapi and Daman witnessed very heavy showers.
Several other districts, including Patan, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Narmada and Bharuch, also experienced heavy rainfall. In the Saurashtra region, districts such as Bhavnagar, Amreli and Morbi reported significant downpours, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life.
Monsoon Covers Entire Gujarat as Weather Systems Stay Active
The IMD has confirmed that the southwest monsoon has now advanced across the entire state. The remaining parts of Gujarat came under monsoon coverage on July 7, and weather conditions are expected to support the monsoon's spread across the rest of the country over the next few days.
A well-marked low-pressure area persists over eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions, extending up to around 9.6 kilometres into the atmosphere. Although the system is expected to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours while moving west-northwest, it will continue to fuel rainfall across Gujarat.
The department also noted that an active offshore trough stretching from South Gujarat to central Kerala, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and the seasonal monsoon trough, will keep rain activity active in the state.
IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Multiple Districts
For July 8, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Gujarat, accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 kmph during thunderstorm activity.
A Yellow Alert has been issued for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat and Tapi, where heavy rainfall is likely.
Meanwhile, Navsari, Valsad and Dang have been placed under an extremely heavy rainfall warning, with authorities advising people living near rivers, streams and low-lying areas to remain cautious. Continued rainfall may lead to flooding, traffic disruptions and possible impacts on agriculture.
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