The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable areas to stay updated with local weather advisories as heavy rain may lead to waterlogging and travel disruptions.

Apart from Gujarat, coastal states including Odisha and West Bengal have also been placed under a red alert for heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea because of rough weather conditions.

In Jammu, continuous rainfall has affected the Katra-Sanjichhat helicopter service, prompting an orange alert for July 5 and 6. Himachal Pradesh has reported light snowfall in higher reaches along with rain, forcing the closure of 25 roads. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall in the Kumaon region, with Dharchula recording 82 mm of rain. Landslides have blocked the Tanakpur-Tawaghat-Lipulekh National Highway at several locations, temporarily halting the Adi Kailash Yatra. Orange alerts remain in place for Nainital and Bageshwar.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, Gujarat and Kerala continue to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall, causing flooding in several areas.

Monsoon Deficit Raises Concerns for Agriculture

Despite heavy rainfall in western India, large parts of northern and central India are experiencing below-normal monsoon activity, raising concerns for farmers and crop sowing.

According to IMD data, Uttar Pradesh has received only 67 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 4 against the normal 118 mm, marking a 43 percent deficit. Bihar has recorded just 97.8 mm against the normal 207 mm, leaving the state with a 53 percent rainfall shortage.

Punjab and Haryana have also reported rainfall deficits of 27 percent and 23 percent respectively. Chhattisgarh has received around 136.4 mm of rainfall, nearly 40 percent below normal, leaving agricultural fields dry and delaying paddy transplantation in many areas.

Meanwhile, the annual Amarnath Yatra continues despite weather-related challenges. More than 20,000 devotees visited the holy cave on Saturday, taking the total number of pilgrims over the past two days to more than 32,000.