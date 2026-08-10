On the second anniversary of the RG Kar rape-murder case, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh announced a fresh inquiry into the matter, assuring that those found guilty would be punished. Medical staff also observed the anniversary with a remembrance.

On the second anniversary of the RG Kar rape-murder case, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said a fresh inquiry into the matter is underway and assured that those found guilty would face punishment. Speaking in Kolkata, Ghosh said the state government reopened the matter after receiving a petition and that the investigation would be taken forward to ensure accountability. "Our government came to power, opened the file upon receiving a petition, and a fresh inquiry is underway; we will certainly punish the guilty. It is good that the CM is taking personal responsibility," Ghosh said.

His remarks came two years after the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, that triggered widespread protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups across the country. The case had become a major flashpoint in West Bengal, with doctors demanding justice for the victim, stronger security arrangements at hospitals and greater accountability within medical institutions.

Ghosh on Bengal's Political Environment

Ghosh also commented on alleged attacks and criticism directed at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that anyone acting against the law should face police action. He questioned the conduct of what he described as "miscreants" in Bengal's political environment. "If anyone acts against the law, the police will take action. But who are these miscreants polluting politics in Bengal?" Ghosh said.

He further said that any wrongdoing should be dealt with once evidence emerges.

Medical Staff Observe Anniversary in Siliguri

Meanwhile, in Siliguri, medical staff observed the second death anniversary of the RG Kar victim by holding a remembrance programme and observing two minutes of silence. Dr TK Biswas of Siliguri District Hospital said medical professionals continue to remember the victim with sorrow and expressed disappointment over the delay in what he described as securing proper justice.

"Actually we are here to mourn over the victim who was brutally assaulted and died. After two years we are remembering her with great sorrow and we are observing two minutes silence. We are waiting for two years and we have not got any proper justice. Now the government has changed. We hope for the best," Biswas said.

Case Background and Conviction

The RG Kar incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside the hospital premises. The incident triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by the medical community, particularly over the safety of doctors and women working in healthcare facilities. The CBI subsequently took over the investigation following the Calcutta High Court's intervention.

In January 2025, a Sealdah court convicted Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, in the rape and murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. The investigation had also examined allegations of wider conspiracy and administrative lapses surrounding the incident. Two years on, the case continues to remain a significant issue in West Bengal, with questions surrounding accountability, institutional security and the safety of healthcare workers continuing to generate public and political debate. (ANI)