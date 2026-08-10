Congress MP Karti Chidambaram announced the party's firm opposition to the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 if the Centre reintroduces it without changes, accusing the government of 'weaponising the law' to control dissenting institutions.

Congress Vows Opposition to FCRA Bill

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has said that the party will oppose the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, if the Centre reintroduces the draft tabled in the Lok Sabha in March without changes. The Bill seeking to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, was initially introduced in March; however, it was not taken up for passing ahead of the Tamil Nadu and Keralam Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Sivaganga on Sunday, the Congress leader accused the Centre of "weaponising the law" and bringing institutions critical of the government "under their control."

He said, "Initially, the government proposed the FCRA Bill. There was a lot of pushback from civic groups and from religious minority groups. The government seems to have had consultations with those groups. They haven't tabled the Bill. Only when they table the Bill will we see whether they have brought about any changes."

"But if the Bill is brought about in the original format, we will stoutly oppose it because it is yet another example of weaponising the law and bringing institutions and bodies, which are not aligned with the political ideology of the ruling dispensation, under their control. So, we will oppose it, but we'll have to see the final version of the Bill if it's placed in parliament," Chidambaram added.

The Centre is expected to table the Bill in the last week of the Monsoon Session. On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also said that the Congress will oppose the FCRA Bill and the issue will also be discussed at the meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties on Monday. We will oppose the FCRA-related move. We will take a decision (about strategy) tomorrow after a meeting of floor leaders," he said.

The Congress has also issued a formal three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to ensure strict attendance between August 10, 11 and 12.

Details of the Proposed Legislation

The proposed legislation provides that an organisation's FCRA registration will cease upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. It also provides for the creation of a designated authority to oversee the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets.

The Bill has drawn strong pushback from Christian groups and minority organisations, who also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address their concerns. (ANI)