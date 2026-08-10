UP BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari has filed an FIR alleging his daughter was duped into marrying a serial conman, Prakhar Trivedi. The accused and his father allegedly posed as businessmen to cheat crores from multiple women through fake marriages.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari has alleged that his daughter was duped into marrying a man who allegedly married several women using fake identities and cheated them of crores of rupees.

According to the FIR, Tiwari has named Anuj Trivedi and his son Prakhar Trivedi as accused in the case. Tiwari also raised the allegations in a social media video posted on August 6, in which he appeared alongside his daughter.

Details of the fraudulent marriage

According to his complaint filed at Reusa police station, his daughter Pragya married Prakhar Trivedi, son of Anuj Trivedi and a resident of Chandrawal in Mishrikh, in 2024. Gyan Tiwari alleged that the accused, Anuj Trivedi, posed as a successful Mumbai-based real estate businessman to secure a matrimonial alliance for his son, Prakhar Trivedi, in February 2024.

Fraud uncovered via social media

According to the FIR, the deception was uncovered nearly two years later through social media. Tiwari claimed he discovered that the accused is allegedly involved in multiple cases of fraud and cheating across Maharashtra and other states.

The complainant stated that he had initially performed due diligence by consulting local leaders and associates, who at the time believed the accused to be a reputable businessman.

Accused allegedly involved in 25 marriages

Tiwari alleged that Prakhar had duped several women in different states, including Maharashtra, by allegedly developing relationships with them while using fake identities. He further alleged that the accused had been involved in around 25 marriages.

Police register case, family in trauma

Following the complaint, the Reusa police have registered the case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In his statement, Tiwari expressed deep mental trauma, noting that his daughter, Dr. Pragya Tiwari, and their entire family are in a state of severe stress following the revelation of the father-in-law's alleged criminal background.