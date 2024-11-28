Good news for Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy announces double Aasara pensions from January 2025

The Telangana government, led by Revanth Reddy, is prepared to fulfill its election promise by doubling Aasara pensions. The increased amounts will be deposited into beneficiaries' accounts at the start of the new year.

article_image1
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy's government is set to deliver a New Year's gift to the people of Telangana by doubling Aasara pensions for the elderly, single women, beedi workers, and the disabled in January or February 2025.

article_image2

Aasara Pensions Increase

The Congress party fulfilled several election promises, including free bus travel for women, subsidized gas cylinders, free electricity, and farm loan waivers. Now, the government is preparing to double Aasara pensions, fulfilling a key promise made during the election campaign.

article_image3

Revanth Reddy

With upcoming local elections, the government aims to appease the public by doubling Aasara pensions and delivering on the Rythu Bharosa scheme. This move is seen as a way to address public discontent over the delayed implementation of these promises.

article_image4

Aasara Pensions History

Aasara pensions provide financial security to the elderly and disabled. KCR significantly increased pension amounts during his tenure. The Congress party promised to double these pensions in the 2013 elections, a promise now being fulfilled by the Revanth Reddy government.

