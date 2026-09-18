TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of offering a 'washing machine' treatment to defectors after a case against Arup Chakraborty was dismissed. He said those who stand their ground face a 'crushing machine'. The ECI has frozen the TMC party name and symbol.

Abhishek Banerjee's 'Washing Machine' Jibe at BJP

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday took a jibe at the BJP over the dismissal of a case against Bankura Lok Sabha MP Arup Chakraborty, alleging that leaders joining the BJP get a “washing machine” treatment while those who stand their ground face a “crushing machine”.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, “Amazing! Welcome to the great machine age of PM Modi’s New India:- Join the BJP and the WASHING MACHINE awaits. Stand your ground and the CRUSHING MACHINE starts rolling.” Amazing! Welcome to the great machine age of PM Modi’s New India:- Join the BJP and the WASHING MACHINE awaits. Stand your ground and the CRUSHING MACHINE starts rolling. https://t.co/3WsuEZqT6G — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 18, 2026 His remarks came after the Lokpal dismissed the case against Arup Chakraborty as lacking merit, three months after he left the TMC to join the rebel NCPI faction. In a preliminary inquiry report dated August 28, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that all six allegations against Arup Chakraborty “remain unsubstantiated”.

ECI Freezes TMC Name and Symbol Amid Factional Feud

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) passed an interim order barring both rival factions of the Trinamool Congress from using the name “All India Trinamool Congress” or the party’s “Flowers and Grass” symbol until the leadership dispute is finally resolved.

The ECI order stated, “Neither of the two groups led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) and the other led by Ms Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress'.”

The order followed a hearing on Thursday at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, where the ECI heard the rival factions after seeking their final submissions. Ritabrata, who heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party’s defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April, made the remarks after appearing before the Election Commission’s full bench in Delhi.

The two factions have staked a claim to being the “real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party’s legitimate leadership.

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