The iPhone 18 Pro has officially gone on sale in India, drawing massive crowds and long queues outside the Noida Apple Store. Among the eager buyers, one man revealed he sold gold to purchase the new burgundy model as a gift for his wife.

The iPhone 18 Pro is now on sale in India. The excitement was real, as it is every year. People couldn't wait to get their hands on the newest iPhones, so there were long lines outside the stores before they even opened. India Today Tech went to the Noida Apple Store to talk to some customers. One of them said he had sold gold to get his wife an iPhone 18 Pro.

There was a long line outside the DLF Mall of India before the Apple Store opened at 8 a.m. Indian man at the front of the queue talked to us. He chose an iPhone 18 Pro to give to his wife. He said, "I am buying the iPhone 18 Pro for my wife." He said that his wife had told him to get the burgundy iPhone 18 Pro.

According to media reports, he went on to explain that he wanted to gift his wife this update because she didn't use an iPhone. "Aaj paisa hai, pehle nahi tha, aage hoga nahi hoga, bas aaj main jee rahe hai (at that time, I didn't have that money, now I do, In the coming time, whether we will have money or not, we'll see.)" was his response when asked why he specifically waited for the iPhone 18 Pro.

However, the Delhi guy acknowledged that he had really sold gold in order to make this transaction. "Gold bechke he toh ye lene aaye hai." (I purchased the iPhone 18 Pro by selling gold.)

The queues outside the Noida Apple Store included students, businesspersons and employees. Some customers reportedly took leave from work to be among the early buyers. However, not everyone waiting outside could purchase the device. Customers who had not pre-ordered the iPhone 18 Pro were reportedly not allowed to enter the store to make a purchase.